Children’s Museum of Erie opened their Notion of Motion Exhibit

This exhibit has five interactive stations, that includes building a car, making a rollercoaster track and much more.
 

Executive director of the museum, Ainslie Brosig says the children get to learn about physics in a way that helps them understand on their learning level. This is done through several hands on actives. ” So we’re breaking those properties of physics down in a fun way, a hands on way, that kids can learn at their own pace.” Says Ainslie Brosig.

This exhibit was made possible by the Technic FMC Organization.

