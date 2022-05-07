Erie, PA (WJET) – A cool northeasterly flow keeps temperatures cooler near Lake Erie this time of year. And that will likely be the case for Mother’s Day. Here’s a look at the high temperature on Saturday. Note the 50s near Lake Erie, but low-to-mid 60s elsewhere.

Saturday High Temps.

The air is very dry, with dew point temperatures in the 20s. A combination of a clear sky, low dew point and diminishing wind speeds will allow the temperatures to fall into the 30s, especially South of I-90 Saturday night into Sunday morning. You’ll need to protect any cold sensitive plants that you may have purchased for Mom!

Nothing but sunshine is expected on Mother’s Day. It will be milder in the afternoon, too. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 60s in most areas. But it will be cooler near the lake.

Mother’s Day Forecast.

The overall weather pattern continues to look summery heading through next week. Expect quite a bit of sun along with warmer and slightly more humid air by the end of the week.