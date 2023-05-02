Upper low parked to our north will be the primary driver of our chilly weather into tomorrow. Waves of energy rotate around the low, which will set off periods of showers and some wet snow as well. The low will finally move east Thursday, allowing a high pressure ridge will settle into the area, with more sunshine and milder temps by Friday into the weekend.
