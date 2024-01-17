A chimney fire broke out on Tuesday that sent first responders to a farmhouse in Corry.

This happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 20,000 block of Lindsey Hollow Road. According to reports from the scene, flames were seen shooting out of the chimney when crews arrived on the scene.

Fire companies from Corry, Elgin and Spartansburg all worked together to put out the flames. It was reported that multiple dogs were in the house when the fire broke out.

Thankfully, all the dogs got out safely and none of the farm animals were injured. The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.