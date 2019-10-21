Breaking News
Wabtec has announced 100 layoffs coming to Erie

Chinese Shar-Pei National Dog Show taking place at Bayfront Convention Center throughout the week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
YourErie.com_-2806135855279222954

The Erie Bayfront Convention Center will set the stage for a unique kind of dog show. The Chinese Shar-Pei National Dog Show will be taking place all week.

Planners are expecting nearly 200 dogs to show off their training, as well as plenty to do for spectators and enthusiasts.

Events each day will start around 8:30 a.m. and will continue into the afternoon. Folks will be able to talk to breeders and exhibitors, ask questions, and can even take photos with the dogs.

Admission is free and the public is invited to take part in the fun.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar