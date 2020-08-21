Chipotle restaurants sued in Pennsylvania claiming failure to return exact change

Chipotle Mexican Grill is being sued in Pennsylvania.

A complaint has been filed in Allegheny County Court claiming the restaurant is not giving it’s customers proper change. The lawsuit alleges appropriation of consumer funds and unfair trade practices.

According to a report on Trib Live, one customer claims her bill was $15.51. After giving them $20, Chipotle allegedly only fave her $4 back, claiming they don’t have any change, even though her receipt shows the restaurant returned $4.49.

The lawsuit says the same thing is happening at other Chiptole restaurants across Pennsylvania, resulting in a tax free cash windfall for Chipotle.

If it has happened to you, you are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General