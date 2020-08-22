Chippers restaurant opens in downtown Erie

One much anticipated Erie restaurant finally opened it’s doors Saturday afternoon.

Chippers Seafood on State street is only doing take out right now, but the owner Curtis Jones says they did get a lot of people coming in and ordering food.

Jones also says while he is thankful for the business especially during the pandemic, they are still enforcing strict safety guidelines.

“We are being aware, and we do have security here. We are just making people aware to please wear your mask before you enter, when you’re in please keep your mask up, and practice as much social distancing as possible,” says Jones.

Jones says one of his favorite things on the menu is the boil bag which has crab legs, shrimp and sausage, potatoes, corn, and special sauce.