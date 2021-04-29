CHIRP Funding awarded to 124 hospitality businesses in Erie County

Erie County in partnership with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority has announced that funding from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) has been allotted to hospitality businesses across Erie County.

Funding was awarded to 124 applicants.

“This assistance helps our hospitality businesses remain solvent, helps them to keep their employees employed, and it helps our community to be ready for a brighter future as more people get vaccinated and we recover from this pandemic,” stated County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “Thank you to our state legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf for creating the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, and thank you to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority for vetting the applications and administering these important funds.”

Erie County was awarded $3,055,038 to help support the hospitality industry. Applications opened March 8.

Below is the full list of recipients: