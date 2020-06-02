Chopstix Asian Cuisine suffers damage from kitchen fire

A local business suffers damage of a physical nature this afternoon.

Chopstix Asian Cuisine Restaurant on West Lake Road needed help putting out what appeared to be a kitchen fire according to reports from the scene.

Calls went out around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon and three fire companies showed up to help put out the fire.

The back of the building suffered some charring and firefighters had the fire out within an hour of arriving on scene.

No word has been released on the cause of the fire yet. No injuries have also been reported.