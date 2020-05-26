Chovy’s in Meadville will not reopen due to pandemic

The popular Italian restaurant in Meadville Chovys! Italian Casual announced today it will not reopen.

Like all other Pennsylvania restaurants, Chovy’s has been closed for dining during the pandemic, and many have been looking forward to it reopening when Pennsylvania and Crawford County enter the GREEN phase on Friday. But that won’t be happening.

owner Carla Travaglini Klucynczynski announced this on the restaurants Facebook page Tuesday:

“I want to thank all of our staff, Chovy’s! fans and the Meadville Community for supporting Chovy’s! Italian Casual through all of the years. How we enjoyed hosting so many of your special celebrations of life!

The familiar faces as they walked through the door meant everything to us. It was our duty to present you with the Total Dining Experience and that we did. It was our honor to pamper each and everyone of you.

I am sad to announce that Chovy’s! Italian Casual will not reopen due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus. It took some time to come to this conclusion because Chovy’s! was created from the heart.

I want to say Ciao and Cheers to all of you. It has been a pleasure!”

Chovy’s was the work of Kluczynski’s late husband Alan Travaglini. He took his family’s longtime involvement in the popular Sandalini’s Restaurant, for decades in the same location , and reimagined it into Chovy’s! Italian Casual.