Chris Groner to lead new Office of Capital Finance and Lending

A collaboration will look to bring new hope to businesses throughout Erie County.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority announced the creation of the office of capital finance and lending.

This will look to offer a comprehensive set of public financing tools for any business need.

Taking over the new role to lead the department is Chris Groner. Within Groner’s new role, he will manage the county loan funds, the commonwealth’s loan and grant programs, and the city’s enterprise zone loan funds. By coming together like this the lending capacity will exceed 30 million dollars.

“When resources are limited, you have to coordinate and you have to work together and so I think being able to focus all of resources together will help us move some of these really challenging properties and projects. So i’m really looking forward to it.” says Groner.

Groner is expected to step into his role within the next month.