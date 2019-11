iHeartMedia Erie announced the introduction of an all holiday music station today.

Christmas 95.9 will broadcast all Christmas music, all the time through December 25th.

“It’s time to get in the holiday spirit and Christmas 95.9 has the biggest and best Christmas songs now through Christmas day!” said Joe Lang, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Erie.

Fans can also listen to the station on the stations website, iHeartMedia’s website or app.