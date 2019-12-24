Christmas at the Warner taking place today

The Warner Theatre has turned into a Christmas wonderland.

Grace Church held their final rehearsal for the sixth annual Christmas at the Warner last night.

The free event showcases dozens of musicians singing your Christmas favorites, as well as, offers a message of peace to the community.

Organizers say the response to this Christmas celebration has been overwhelming.

“We’re expecting an upwards of 8,000 people to come out to this Christmas celebration. The community has really embraced this opportunity to come out and celebrate the birth of Christ together,” said Derek Sanford, Lead Pastor, Grace Church.

Christmas at the Warner is free to attend. Service times are held today at 1, 3, 5, and 7 p.m.