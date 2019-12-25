Christmas babies born at area hospitals

It was an exciting morning for two new parents at Magee-Women’s Hospital.

This baby girl was born just before 11:00am at the hospital. The baby weighed in at five pounds. Staff at the hospital say that it’s great to have a deliver on the holidays.

” Very exciting. It is always very exciting when a baby is born, especially on Christmas. It’s like a Christmas miracle ” said Caroline Glowacki, nurse at Magee-Womens hospital at UPMC Hamot.

Glowacki says both Christmas Day and New Years Day Babies are both as exciting. St. Vincent hospital also delivered a boy this afternoon.