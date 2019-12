It’s a dance party that helps people with special needs celebrate the holidays.

The annual party was held for the Home of Children and Adults. The goal is to get people out of their homes and do something fun that they typically wouldn’t do, like dance carefree at a party.

“We give them a present from Santa, he will be here after they eat so everybody gets a present,” said Leslie Owens, organizer.

The event has been going on for 20 years. More than 60 people were in attendance