Four people spent at least part of their Christmas Day in the emergency room following a two-car accident at one of Erie’s busiest intersections.

This as part of the aftermath at West 38th and Liberty Streets shortly before one this afternoon. Four people in all were taken to the hospital, with two being transported to St. Vincent and two to UPMC Hamot.

There is no word on any possible charges but we are being told that none of the injuries are life-threatening.