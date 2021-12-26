Christmas day fire in Bucks County claims the lives of three

A house fire that took place on Christmas morning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of one father and his two children.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday inside a two-story house.

Crews quickly worked to put out the heavy flames that were coming from the house.

The fire chief said that early indications are that the fire began in the family’s Christmas tree.

According to officials, the fire took the lives of 40-year-old Eric King and his sons Liam and Patrick, along with their two dogs.

King’s wife and oldest son were able to escape the fire and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was put under control around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.