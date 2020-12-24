Christmas Eve masses in Erie continue safely

Typically, thousands are getting ready to head to church for Christmas mass. This year, however, things will be different.

Attending Christmas services on Christmas Eve is tradition for many, and this year people are looking to keep that tradition even though they might be heading to their living rooms instead of into a church.

Christmas is the time of year families gather to celebrate in faith. For one Erie family that’s still happening, but it will inside their home.

“Our family decided it will be safer to stay home and watch online and, since we have that option, we can actually watch more than one service of different churches,” says Dorine Knobloch, a mass attendee.

Despite many planning on watching mass, members of the Diocese of Erie are still doing what they can to welcome parishioners inside the churches safely.

“We are still following the policy of socially distancing, mask wearing and a number of our parishes have added additional masses,” says Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie.

With so many having to stay home this year, Bisop Persico explained its important to remember those who are alone.

“They live alone and now in this pandemic they can’t see friends, so I would hope that all of us would keep them in our minds, hearts and prayers,” says Persico.

One Erie resident saying that no matter how you choose to do so, bringing Christmas joy to others is a need for all.

“Every person in America or in the world in that matter was effected by COVID-19 somehow. So, I think Christmas is what everyone needs, and to take a moment to think of what Christmas is really about,” Knobloch said.

