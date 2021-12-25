Christmas in the Park sets up in Perry Square to one again give back to those in need

A group of Erie residents are looking to give back and spread some holiday cheer this Christmas.

The organization Christmas in the Park made the holidays a little easier for local homeless shelters.

We stopped by this event to learn more about Christmas in the Park.

A group of Erie residents came together to ensure individuals from homeless shelters had the basic necessities.

The organization is called Christmas in the Park, and this Christmas the organization set up in Perry Square to give back to those in need.

“We get more meals to give away, more clothes have been donated. People have driven by and made drop offs to make sure we can take care of the people from the shelters and the street,” said William Locke, Organizer for Christmas in the Park.

Christmas in the Park has left their mark in the community since 1994.

The group has continued to carry their tradition every year ad will not let anything stop them, not even snow or a pandemic.

“COVID is not keeping me down. I got all my shots and everything,” said Locke.

A local woman who is a familiar face to Christmas in the Park found joy in the event for two reasons. The first reason was because she saw members of her own community receive help, and the second reason was for her own personal happiness.

“I was very depressed when I came down here, yes. The Christmas carols I remember them. I had a traumatic brain injury a few years ago. I can sing them again. I didn’t remember them until now,” said Carol Clapp, Patron, Christmas in the Park.

Christmas in the Park has been a successful event each year.

The organizer has a special message that he would like to share with everyone this Christmas.

“I would like to wish everybody a merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas, and God bless you,” said Locke.