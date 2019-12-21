Christmas market held at Holy Trinity Center

If you’re looking for a tasty holiday dessert, Holy Trinity Center has you covered.

Hundreds of delicious treats lined the Holy Trinity Center for community members to purchase. Volunteers from the Holy Trinity Center have spent the last month preparing and baking goods for the event. There was something there for everyone to choose from, including cookies, nut rolls and peanut butter balls.

“This buys people more time with their families, we do all the hard work for them, most of the families that participate also purchase as well, so we do our own pre-orders and it’s more time we can spend with our families.” said Angela Otto, member of Holy Trinity Christmas Market.

All proceeds from the market go forth in helping families with Catholic school tuition costs.