Christmas storm keeping residents home and local plow crews busy

Many folks are staying home for holiday during this wintry and white Christmas snowfall, as road conditions are slick and icy.

Many Erie residents were hoping for a white Christmas, but some weren’t expecting this much snow. One driver says that he actually looks forward to this kind of weather.

“This time of year is my favorite time of year, but you also have to be as careful as you possibly can be. Days like this one really just test your driving skill and how well you can do under pressure.” said Frank Ferraro.

Another driver says that people in Erie have been lucky to have a pretty mild winter this year up until this storm.

“Usually, we start getting snow around Halloween and, like I said, we’ve been blessed not to have much winter up until now.” said Matt Riazzi.

Riazzi added that it can be difficult to navigate in these conditions.

“It’s terrible, the roads are awful, but I’m sure they’re doing the best they can. They can only do things so fast.” Riazzi said.

Gary Graham, the City Streets Bureau Supervisor, says crews are working 12 hour shifts to make sure city streets are as safe as possible.

“Pretty much none stop for them, you know, they’re working 12 hour shifts around the clock. It’s the same as it normally is when we get a snow of this magnitude.” Graham said. Graham also adding that all 20 city plows are being used to keep routes safe.

“Stay on the main runs as well as the outlining sections at nighttime. In the day time, they’ll be doing inner city.” Graham said.

You can find more information about road conditions on the 511PA app to be best prepared for your travels.