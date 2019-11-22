Christmas Tree Lane brings early Christmas cheer to Cochranton residents

Some neighbors in our area don’t want to wait for Thanksgiving to begin celebrating the Christmas holiday season.

Some proof of that can be found in Cochranton, where this weekend Christmas Tree Lane will be taking place at the fire hall. There is a small fee to be charged and the proceeds benefit the Cochranton Fair Parade. The theme this year is “Growing the Holiday Spirit”

“When you come in you get a little green tag that you can vote for your favorite tree there at the end of the event on Sunday there will be the People’s Choice award for the favorite tree” said Dennis McCune of the Cochranton Fair Parade.

The hours for Christmas Tree Lane are 10:00am until 6:00pm on Saturday. On Sunday, it takes place from 10:00am until 4:00pm