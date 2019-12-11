Christmas tree sale in Perry Square

If you haven’t found the perfect christmas tree yet, no need to worry.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is partnering with mason farms to turn Perry Square into a live tree farm Friday. Shoppers along with anyone looking to make their way to Perry Square can enjoy some treats and holiday music outside the holiday village shops.

Organizers of the event say the one night only event will be something special for families. “A very community centered, a very family oriented coming downtown. You maybe here as a stopping point on a way to another event at the Warner Theatre or maybe the Civic Center or maybe to another establishment, but ideally you are using your community as part of your holiday preperation,” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The event will begin 5 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m. on Friday.