Christmas trees on display and for sale in Perry Square

The holiday festivities continue in downtown Erie tonight as the Erie Downtown Partnership teams up with Mason Farms for a Christmas tree sale in Perry Square.

People in attendance had the opportunity to sip on hot chocolate, visit the holiday village shops and pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

“We want to have people come down and enjoy, be safe, but ultimately enjoy Perry Square, enjoy the holiday decorations and enjoy each other’s company, here in Perry Square.” said John Buchna of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is holding a home for the holidays event next Friday night.