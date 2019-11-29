Christmas trees take over Bayfront Convention Center this weekend for annual “Festival of Trees”

The yule season is on full display this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center.

That’s where you’ll find the Allegheny Health Network Festival of Trees. Dozens of decorated trees await you there for your vote for the best decorated tree. The winner will have bragging rights for 2020 and that’s just a small part of the fun for the expected 10,000 visitors.

“When people come to the festival they could expect to see all the sights and sounds of the season. We’ve got 72 professionally decorated trees in our gallery, a six room Santa’s Castle, live reindeer every day from noon until 5pm, a train ride something for everyone” said Christine Bowen of the AHN Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees runs from 10am-6:00pm on Saturday and 10am to 5:00pm on Sunday