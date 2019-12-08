“Christmas Wishes” taking the stage at Sacred Heart Church

The musical “Christmas Wishes” taking the stage today at Sacred Heart Church to raise money for Sharon Bond.

Bond suffers from a connective tissue disease. She was first diagnosed when she was only 16 years old. Last year, Bond had to have her leg amputated and is now in a wheelchair. Bond said she was pleased to see the big turnout.

“It’s such a reminder for what our faith means, we’re all about giving back,” Bond said. “God has blessed us, I’m blessed, you get stuck and your friends are there to support you they are like your safety net.”

The proceeds will go toward assisting Bond purchasing a wheelchair access van.