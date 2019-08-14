Chronic Illness Prevention Programs coming to YMCA

Preventing chronic disease is the goal of the YMCA of Greater Erie.

Several new Chronic Disease Prevention Programs will be offered at the YMCA that will open the public. The programs will cover diabetes prevention, blood pressure self-monitoring, and Alzheimer’s support.

The programs were established with more than $100,000 thanks to the Highmark Foundation, Erie Community Foundation, and Y-USA.

“We want to be known as the local community place that the community can come to for chronic disease prevention,” said Kelly Gibson, Living Director, YMCA.

The several programs will begin this fall and go into 2020, then other programs are expected to launch in 2021.