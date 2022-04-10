One local church brought the Erie community together in song with an important goal in mind.

A large crowd was on hand Sunday afternoon as the Second Baptist Church held their “Silence the Violence Peace Concert.”

The concern was held in response to the increase in violence in the Erie community.

A youth choir from Detroit, Michigan, was performed while attendees could meet with folks from many social services.

According to Pastor Lamont Higginbottom, this was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

“We’re bringing people together in a peaceful way and giving them the resources that they need. We’re super excited about what’s happening tonight,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom, Second Baptist Church.

The Erie Community Foundation and the African American Concerned Clergy helped to make the event possible.