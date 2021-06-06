Church of Nazarene in Albion celebrates 40th anniversary

The Church of Nazarene in Albion is celebrating their 40th anniversary.

To celebrate this occasion, the church held a movie night along with breakfast after their service.

The church also built a new pavilion in honor of the anniversary.

“Last night we had a revival service and just celebrated God’s goodness to us. We are going to have an awesome day of food and fellowship and dedicate the new pavilion and spend time together,” said Trevor Oates, Lead Pastor of the Church of Nazarene.

Even though the church has been at that location for 40 years, next summer they will celebrate 75 years as being organized as a church.