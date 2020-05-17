Church organist in Waterford plays over loud speaker for community to enjoy

A local organist is playing music at a church in Waterford.

Folks want to know how you can hear this music from outside of the church.

The organist from First Presbyterian Church in Waterford plays the organ over a loud speaker for the community to enjoy.

“It’s something I committed to do voluntarily because I don’t have to, but I want to,” said John Dyke, Organist at First Presbyterian Church.

You can hear the organ playing from here outside First Presbyterian Church.

The organist said that for some people the familiar music brings a sense of normal to their Sunday.

“There’s a few people that come over and sit around the park, and there are some people that sit in their cars and then if you go west this can be heard for up to two miles,” said Dyke.

Dyke has been playing the church organ since 1980. He took a break when he became a pastor, but he explains that his return to music was to serve the community.

“Music to me is like prayer. It’s part of who I am and there’s a lot of other people who are moved a lot by music,” said Dyke.

The organist at First Presbyterian begins playing at 10 a.m. on every Sunday. Although he wishes the choir could join him, Dyke believes that it would not be safe to have people congregating.