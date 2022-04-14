(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced on Thursday, April 14 that a local church would receive over $45,000 in grant money for safety and security enhancements.

St. Jude the Apostle Church on Sixth Street will receive $47,707 in grant money, which would go to safety and security enhancements at the church. The money will be used for the purchase of safety and security planning, equipment, training, technology, or other enhancements to improve the facility’s security.

This came from the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, established when Rep. Bizzarro and others in the House voted to pass Act 83 in 2019 following the events at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The goal is to provide money for updating the safety and security systems for nonprofits in Pennsylvania.

“We must ensure the safety of anyone who works, prays or visits any of the brick-and-mortar places of worship in our region. I voted to establish this grant program in 2019 and I’m glad to see these funds coming to St. Jude the Apostle Church, one of our largest churches.” Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D) Erie

