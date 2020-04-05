Churches resort to drive in and online services for Palm Sunday

A church in Corry is having a drive in service for Palm Sunday.

Salt Church in Corry Pennsylvania has been streaming services for the past couple of weeks, but this week they are doing something different with a drive in church.

“We wanna honor the laws of the land and keep everybody safe and distant but yet bring people together,” said Robert Corei, Pastor of Salt Church.

Members of Salt Church believe this would be a creative way to celebrate Palm Sunday as well as Easter Sunday.

“This is just kind of a way that we can show people we’re still here. We still care for you, we’re still involved in the community and you know you adapt and overcome,” said Joel Brennan, parishioner at Salt Church.

While some churches are doing drive in services others are sticking to online services. One pastor said this brings a larger audience.

“We’re seeing a number of people joining us not only from the local Erie community, but also I’m from Iowa so I’m seeing Iowa people chiming in. Some folks I know in Europe are meeting together and so there have been moments when they’re are more people for worship online than sometimes what will happen here in the sanctuary,” said Rick McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church.

McCarty encourages these larger online audiences to dig deeper into religious texts during these uncertain times.

“This Palm Sunday and this upcoming Easter are probably more like the original Palm Sunday and Easter than we are used to. We’re used to packing people into our sanctuaries while singing the familiar songs and following our traditions,” said McCarty.

Whether you choose to see familiar faces through car doors or computer screens keeping in mind the safety of others is most important through out the upcoming religious holidays.