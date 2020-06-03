Citizens speak out about weekend protest at city council meeting

Citizens are speaking out this morning when it comes to what happened in the City of Erie over the weekend.

During this mornings city council meeting, many citizens spoke out about wanting to see a change.

Many of them called on the City of Erie to release the name of an officer in a video that allegedly shows an Erie Police officer kicking a protester.

Something else citizens brought attention to was disappointment of the lack of direction of what the state of emergency declared by the city meant.

Another topic of discussion among those speaking out was to see a creation of a citizen review board.

The city council meeting is still going on at this hour. We will have a full report tonight on JET 24.