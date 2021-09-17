Citizenship Ceremony: 25 sworn in as New Americans at Erie Federal Courthouse

On Friday, 25 people were sworn in as New Americans at the Erie Federal Courthouse.

Those New Americans come from 13 different countries.

Family and friends looked on as their loved ones took part in the naturalization ceremony.

Some of the New Americans say they’re grateful to be a U.S. Citizen since they’ll have freedom of speech, among other reasons.

“Helping the community for now and that is our plan, to continue helping the community in the way that we’re doing it. Helping people and making them feel better while they’re at the hospital,” said Elizabeth Garcia, New American.

The Mayor says he enjoys participating in these ceremonies because it shows the Erie community is heading in the right direction and becoming more diverse.

