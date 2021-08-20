Citizenship ceremony welcomes 33 new Americans

Dozens gathered at the federal courthouse on Friday morning to complete the final step in the process of becoming U.S. citizens.

Family and friends looked on as 33 people from all different parts of the world took part in the naturalization ceremony.

Some of the new Americans said they’re looking forward to a fresh start. Others said the events unfolding in Afghanistan shine a spotlight on the freedoms enjoyed here in America.

“Most countries are going really crazy,” said Vember Mo, a new U.S. citizen. “The civilian people are running from the world, and they really need the freedom like the United States.”

