The City of Erie is adding some changes to recycling in 2020.

Starting in the new year, blue bags will no longer be accepted, you must use clear plastic bags or blue bins for residential recycling.

If you are looking to get rid of your blue bags, they are accepted at most grocers.

There will also be electronics recycling next year that will take place on June 13th and October 3rd.

For more on the 2020 recycling rules, you can visit the City of Erie Government Facebook page.