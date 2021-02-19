City advising public to move snowed-in cars off the street or risk getting towed, ticketed

The City of Erie wants to advise the public that it is necessary to move your car during odd and even parking hours during snow days.

Either you will get a ticket or have your car towed, or even both.

Deputy Chief of the Erie Police Department Rick Lorah says there is a reason for odd parking in the city.

It’s tough to have two vehicles passing through a street at the same time, especially during the snow. Also, having a snowed in car impacts emergency vehicles that need to get through.

The city will tag and tow your car if your vehicle isn’t moved.

“A loved one having a medical condition that they need to be taken to the hospital and can’t get through because vehicles are piled up and we’re not able to get through, it’s just a safety issue,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie City Police Department.

You can call the Erie Police Department if your car has been towed.