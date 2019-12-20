City and State reaction to closure of Erie Coke

With more than 100 people out of a job, the City of Erie along with the Commonwealth is stepping in to lend a hand.

“The number one concern we have is the employees, who have been working there for many years who have lost jobs and the message we want to get out there is there are a lot of good family-sustaining jobs in Erie.” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

The State Department of Labor & Industry has activated its rapid response services (RRS) to help workers of the Erie Coke Plant. The Governor’s office explaining that this program will help do the following as they say in a statement:

“RRS specialists and PA CareerLink staff will provide important information on programs and services including: unemployment compensation, health and pension benefits, financial credit counseling, training programs, job search activities, education services, and social service programs, among others. Employees unable to attend the meeting should contact a PA CareerLink.”

If anyone is seeking further assistance, there is some good news.

“This is an opportunity for us to take resumes from these folks to send them out to the 20 plus members of the council, these are managers and business owners, a lot of them have expressed to me that they have openings now, so if you have a resume and drop it off here, we will be more than happy to send it out to our collective business council.” said Chris Groner, Director of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Workers impacted by this will be able to speak with specialists from the State on Friday beginning at 10:00am at the UE 506 Union Hall