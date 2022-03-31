The city has announced the first group of business owners to receive American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars.

About one year ago, the city announced the opportunity for local business owners to receive federal dollars to help them recover from the pandemic.

Thursday, about $180,000 was allocated to several city business owners who applied to one of the five available programs.

Many of the business owners who received ARP funding applied to either the Flagship ARP Grant, or for funding to support their restaurant or entertainment business. These businesses include barber shops, printing companies, art galleries and many more.

The owner of a media company says it’s great to see a variety of community members receive this support.

And the owner of a motorcycle shop says this funding will help the company purchase a billboard that will attract more business.

“We’re right downtown. We get a lot of foot traffic, a lot of riders go by us. They don’t actually know we’re there yet, so this another way for people to realize ‘Hey, we’re here. Come and see us,'” said Rebecca Steadman, co-owner, Riders Repair LLC.

“It’s nice in order to be able to get the support and have the city behind small business owners like myself. To see everybody come together, it feels really good,” said William Grenaway, owner, Search 1 Media LLC.

City officials said the application for these funding opportunities is now open again. Next month they will award more federal dollars.