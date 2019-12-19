City assists Erie Coke employees after plant closes unexpectedly

The Erie Coke Plant began turning employees away unexpectedly today, Thursday, December 19, 2019.

According to a manager at the plant, they could not keep up with the mounting fines for air and water pollution citations.

Mayor Joe Schember reacted to the decision to close the plant during his weekly news conference today and said in a statement below:

“We heard the news this morning about the closing of Erie Coke. We are trying to get more information. Our number one concern and priority is the employees. We recommend that employees should first reach out to Bev Rapp from the Department of Labor and Industry’s Rapid Response Team. Bev can be reached by phone at 455-9966 ex. 560. Her email address is berapp@pa.gov. We encourage all employees to work through Bev first,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie. “As my team and I have been visiting businesses and in conversations with the Mayor’s Business Council, we are aware of scores of openings for good, family-sustaining jobs in the Erie area. If employees would like a second avenue to get word about their availability for jobs, we invite them to send their resumes to the city as well. They can email Chris Groner at cgroner@erie.pa.us or Jennifer Hoffman at jhoffman@erie.pa.us and we will forward their resumes to the members of our Mayor’s Business Council and to businesses that we know that have openings. We understand this is a difficult time, and we will do everything we can to help people find employment.”

Chris Groner also gives advice to employees this morning.