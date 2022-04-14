City officials have announced the recipients of the Community Development Initiatives Grant, funded by nearly $3 million American Rescue Plan dollars.

About $2.9 million was allocated to about 20 local nonprofits.

Thousands of these federal dollars are devoted to supporting youth initiatives. More funding was allocated specifically to projects on Erie’s east side.

More than $500,000 is supporting seven projects on the west side.

One community leader said this funding is intended to assist youth programs, workforce development and public health services that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“We need to really support the historically disadvantaged communities of the city. This was the perfect opportunity to be able to fund projects that include workforce development, recreational activities and things like that. We really look at being able to invest in Erie’s future and the next generation,” said Chris Groner, vice president, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

City officials say the deadline to apply for the restaurant and entertainment grant is approaching. It’s about two weeks away on Friday, April 29.