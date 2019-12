As many prepare to clean following the holidays, it is important to remember you can recycle your glass.

Residents looking to take advantage of this can do so on Friday, January 3, 2020.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can bring items such as containers, perfume bottles, drinking glasses, and candle jars to Bayfront Glass, LLC located at 1310 East Avenue.

Residents are reminded to bring glass in a cardboard box or tote bin.