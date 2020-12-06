City comes out for first weekend of Presque Isle Lights

Throughout the pandemic, many community events have been modified to keep the community safe.

This holiday event was created with the public’s safety in mind.

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room with more on the new Presque Isle Lights after getting reaction from the community as well.

We are 1 DAY AWAY from Presque Isle Lights! Driving the park loop, you’ll be treated to seasonal light displays at the… Posted by Presque Isle Partnership on Friday, December 4, 2020

Senator Dan Laughlin says a lot of time and effort went into this event.

Action News has heard mixed reactions, however those instrumental in getting the event up and running say they hope this is the first of many Presque Isle Lights to come.

With only about 100 days to prepare, members of the community, including the Presque Isle Partnership, came together to plan and create Presque Isle Lights.

It was quite the turnout for the opening night of Presque Isle Lights, where we aim to showcase the buildings and areas… Posted by Presque Isle Partnership on Sunday, December 6, 2020

“It just seemed like the right thing to do cause we knew that once the holidays would roll around there might not be a lot for folks to do that you would normally do; holiday parties being cancelled, family gatherings canceled,” said Jon DeMarco, executive director, Presque Isle Partnership.

Jon DeMarco added the peninsula was very busy for opening weekend at Presque Isle Lights.

“It was extremely packed, everybody was excited to come down for the first run of it and I think most people had a really good time. We had some really good feedback and we had some negative feedback and that’s really the only way we’re gonna grow,” said DeMarco.

***PLEASE READ*** To get you in the right mindset for tonight’s first evening of Presque Isle Lights, here is some… Posted by Presque Isle Partnership on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Senator Dan Laughlin says he’s impressed with Presque Isle Lights, though there’s room for the event to grow and become an Erie tradition.

“This can be the start of something that we do as an annual tradition. I think, obviously, we’ve had some challenges getting this running in the first year, but I’m very hopeful that this can grow and really become kind of an Erie hometown thing,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R, 49th District.

Senator Laughlin, who worked with the Presque Isle Partnership, says the event is a free, family friendly event that wouldn’t have been possible without their sponsors, including Penelec who put in time and effort to light up the peninsula.

“During a year like 2020 with the pandemic and trying to keep people safe, and they stayed in their car, we had the hot chocolate station which I thought was really nice, and you know it’s just a family event that you can get out and enjoy,” said Senator Laughlin.

Presque Isle Lights is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 6 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 3.