City conducting neighborhood survey in Little Italy

City workers are hitting the streets to evaluate another neighborhood.

A team, along with the neighborhood planner, are out doing property condition checks in the Little Italy neighborhood.

When doing this, the evaluators will fill out a series of questions that will allow them to track and analyze how the neighborhood has changed throughout the years.

According to the planner, by doing these evaluations it allows the city to be proactive in code enforcement and in applying for grants to help the neighborhood.

The planner explained the goal is to have a plan on how to best move forward by the end of September.