City continues to clear streets, tow snowed in cars

After the latest winter storm, the mayor declared a snow emergency in the City of Erie.

City officials say these measures were necessary for public safety.

The snow emergency put odd-even parking regulations in effect all weekend long in an effort to effectively plow more city streets.

The City Streets Department teamed up with Erie Police to tow and ticket vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.

The snow emergency declaration gave the City Streets Department a chance to catch up on the accumulated snow.

“This weekend was definitely a success with the help from the Erie Police Department. We were able to tow 17 cars, we issued 45 tickets, and we were able to get approximately 80 vehicles moved just by knocking on doors,” said Chuck Zysk, Public Works.

Public Works officials say special street operations will continue Tuesday with ticketing and towing efforts on the lower west side.