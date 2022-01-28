City continues to tow cars violating parking rules

The City Streets Department and Erie Police are working to tow snowed in cars from several east side neighborhoods.

Erie Police and McMillen’s Towing removed several cars Friday morning near E. 38th St. Several cars were also towed from Woodlawn Ave.

Around 10 cars were towed from city streets Thursday as some city residents continue to disregard the odd-even parking rules.

City streets employees aren’t able to start removing snow piles until they tow or ticket all of the cars that are not following the parking rules. One City Streets Representative says city residents were given 72 hours notice that their cars would be towed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Streets Representatives say they will continue to tow cars until roadways are clear for emergency vehicles.