City Council approves 1.5 million dollar funds for upgrades on the UPMC Park Clubhouse

The UPMC Park clubhouse will soon receive upgrades after the 1.5 million dollar funds were approved by City Council members.

The money will be put to use for an additional material for the UPMC clubhouse.

Councilmember Liz Allen said that the funds will help make sure the City of Erie will have a minor league baseball for the long term.

“We already did the investments in the field, with the facility for fans including the new stadium club. This will be the final thing that’s needed for successful business operations here of Minor League Baseball,” said Liz Allen, Council Member, City of Erie.

Allen said that the improvements of the clubhouse will be worked on in the 2022 season.