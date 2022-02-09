City Council approves ARP funds for city wide upgrade to public works infrastructure

City council members unanimously approved American Rescue Plan funds for a city wide upgrade to public works infrastructure.

The city approved American Rescue Plan dollars to create a geographical information system which includes creating digital maps of the city.

City officials explained that these upgrades will help city residents understand the projects the Public Works Department is working on.

These upgrades are part of an initiative the city has wanted to address for several years.

“We’re using ARP funds to be able to accomplish a goal that was outlined in our intervention report that we got from the state about how to get city finances back on track,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council President.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For more information about how some of the city ARP funds are being allocated, click here.