City Council approves resolution to urge legislation in the commonwealth to rescind sales of display fireworks

Firework concerns were one of the main topics during today’s City Council meeting.

City Council unanimously approved a resolution that urges the legislation in the commonwealth to rescind the sale of display fireworks.

The resolution was created by Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf who said that her fear is for those who are triggered by the noise.

“I think we need to have it completely repealed and find other ways to get that tax money for the fire departments. This is a serious situation,” said Schaaf.

Fireworks are prohibited if you are within 150 feet of a structure.