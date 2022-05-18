Erie City Council met on Wednesday night and voted yes to the zipline.

However, the zipline will not be happening in 2022 according to the president of Scott Enterprises.

While council passed the ordinance for the zipline, Nick Scott Sr. said that since council has delayed the vote so many times, they now do not have any time left to put in a zipline for this year or possibly ever.

Scott said that it is a huge loss for the Erie community to not have this attraction for this season.

“If we don’t do the zipline we may do something else, but we are going to continually develop for the citizens of Erie, the tourist area, and for the benefit of our company,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott hopes it can be a possibility for 2023 if the prices go down.